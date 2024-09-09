Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the East Udampur constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, RS Pathania, said the upcoming legislative assembly polls of the union territory would create the future not just for the region or the country but for the whole of South Asia, emphasising that the BJP would get the majority in the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Pathania said that the region had suffered a lot and had virtually been the "victim of violence, bloodshed, corruption."

"After August 5, 2019, this legislative assembly (of the BJP) in Jammu-Kashmir will create the future not just for Jammu-Kashmir or the country but for the whole of South Asia. Jammu-Kashmir has suffered; it has virtually been a victim of violence, bloodshed, corruption," he said.

He also stated that after the legislative assembly led by the BJP would take Jammu and Kashmir out of all these sufferings and would restore peace in the region.

"The legislative assembly (of the BJP) after August 5, 2019, will take Jammu-Kashmir out of all this. It will create a peaceful Jammu-Kashmir and a place where there is empowerment, justice and freedom from familism. A Jammu-Kashmir which will have merit," he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the BJP high command for giving him the chance to contest in the election and affirmed that the BJP will do a clean sweep in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am thankful to the high command of the party for giving me this chance... BJP will do a clean sweep in J&K," Pathania said.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting will be done on October 8.

There are a total number of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.

These are the first assembly elections to be held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12. (ANI)

