Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir has seen an 80 per cent decline in terror recruitment in 2023, said Director General of Police J-K RR Swain on Saturday, expressing satisfaction over the collaborative efforts of the police and other security agencies to put an end to the cycle of violence in the region.

Addressing a press conference at police headquarters in Jammu, DGP Swain said, "The terror ranks witnessed an 80 percent decline in recruiting local youth in 2023 due to the collaborative efforts of Police and other security agencies. The UT witnessed an 80 per cent decline in terror recruitment in 2023."

"As we don't wish to disclose the figure on this occasion, for your information, only 22 recruitments took place in 2023," DGP Swain added.

The DGP further said that a total of 89 terrorist modules were busted and 18 terrorist hideouts were unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir, while 99 properties worth more than Rs 170 crore, including buildings, land, orchards and commercial establishments, were attached and 68 bank accounts frozen.

"More than 8,000 fake social media accounts glorifying separatism and terrorism were identified and action was taken against them," he added.

He further said that the J-K Police will try at every level to curb recruitment in the terror ranks; besides, efforts are on to put an end to the cycle of violence.

The DGP also said that a total of 76 terrorists, including 55 foreigners, were killed, 291 terrorist associates arrested and 201 overground workers booked under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

He added that only 31 local terrorists--an all-time low--are left in the Union Territory.

"14 civilians were also killed by terrorists in 2023, and there was a decline of 63 per cent in terror-related incidents as compared to the last year, while recruitment of terrorists has also gone down with strike calls and stone-pelting on continuous decline," DGP Swain added. (ANI)

