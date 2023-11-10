Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, organised a three-day workshop on the promotion of fishing culture in Kashmir which concluded on Thursday.

This workshop cum awareness programme was organised with an aim to promote fish farming and to provide a platform to young entrepreneurs in the state.

Also Read | EPFO Grants 'Diwali Gift' for Employees: Centre Starts Crediting PF Interest, Here’s How to Check Account Balance Online.

The workshop was organized by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) in collaboration with Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Kashmir (SKUAST) which resulted in a good response from the Fish Farmer Producer Organization (FFPO) and participants.

"A number of youths can start their ventures where they can produce different varieties of fish and earn their livelihood," officials from NCDC said.

Also Read | Odd-Even Scheme Postponed From November 13 to 20, Situation To Be Analysed After Diwali, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

During this workshop cum awareness programme experts from the fisheries department gave lectures and showed some special documentaries about fish farming so that participants of this workshop understood the basics of fish farming before adopting this culture.

During this workshop, participants came from different parts of the valley and they were briefed on how to start or develop their business units including awareness of grants and schemes available to them.

Fish farming has good potential to create a source of employment for the educated and young entrepreneurs of the valley.

Notably, Kashmir offers some of the greatest spring-fed and snow-fed trout fishing in the world, along with a number of freshwater lakes as well as pollution-free streams, and rivers with snow-capped peaks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)