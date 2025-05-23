Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): A wreath laying ceremony and gun salute was held in Jammu on Friday to honour Sepoy Gaykar Sandip Pandurang who lost his life in the line of duty during the ongoing operation between security forces and terrorists in Singhpora area of Chatroo in Kishtwar.

Today marks the second day of the encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar.

In an official statement on X on May 22, White Knight Corps said "During the ongoing operation, fierce gunfight is continuing. One of our Brave hearts sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts. Operation is in progress."

The encounter began in the early hours after security forces established contact with terrorists in the Chhatru area. The Jammu and Kashmir Police also confirmed the exchange of fire in the area."

Exchange of fire started between Security Forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chhatru in Kishtwar," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a brief statement.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and intensified search operations, with reinforcements ensuring that containment protocols are maintained.

Further details on the number of terrorists involved and the current status of the operation are awaite

Meanwhile, Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar applauded the Indian Army for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan. She further stated that the common man of Jammu and Kashmir was looking for employment and not supporting terrorism.

"The Indian Armed Forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to Pakistan... The people of J&K are not supporting terrorism and this is the reason that the terrorists are being killed...The common man of J&K wants employment, is looking for career opportunities..." Parihar told ANI.

Parihar also stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India would give a befitting reply to anyone who cast an evil eye on the country.

"If anyone casts an evil eye at us, we will give a befitting reply to it and the action will be such that Pakistan will have to think a thousand times before taking any step...This is PM Modi's India..." she added. (ANI)

