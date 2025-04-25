Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Jammu on Friday to honour Havildar J Ali Shaikh, who succumbed to injuries after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

On Thursday, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir was launched in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite the best medical efforts," White Knight Corps, Indian Army, posted on X.

On Friday, Security forces launched a search operation in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources. According to sources, a search operation is being conducted in the Kulnar Bazipora area of the district.

Earlier in another operation on April 23, OP TIKKA, Baramulla, there was a heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists. Two terrorists were eliminated, and the security forces foiled an infiltration bid. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered from the terrorists. Operation is in progress.

Meanwhile, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will also visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to assess the security situation in the region following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to Defence officials, the Army Chief is scheduled to meet senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir Valley, along with officials from other security agencies.

He will be reviewing the ongoing security situation in the valley and attempts by the Pakistan Army to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control there.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

