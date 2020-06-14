India News | J-K's COVID-19 Count Surges to 5,041 with 163 New Cases

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 163 more cases of coronavirus, taking the count of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 5,041.

"163 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, taking the total number of cases to 5,041 and death toll to 59," said Jammu and Kashmir Administration.

The number of active cases in the Union territory now stands at 2,593.

India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

