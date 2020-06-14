Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
India News | J-K's COVID-19 Count Surges to 5,041 with 163 New Cases

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 10:35 PM IST
India News | J-K's COVID-19 Count Surges to 5,041 with 163 New Cases

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 163 more cases of coronavirus, taking the count of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 5,041.

"163 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, taking the total number of cases to 5,041 and death toll to 59," said Jammu and Kashmir Administration.

The number of active cases in the Union territory now stands at 2,593.

India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

