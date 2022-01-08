Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 8 (ANI): As Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar received heavy snowfall on Friday, people shared their experiences.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Nazim, who is enjoying snowfall, said this is truly amazing. The snowfall is the beauty of Kashmir.

"It is amazing, snowfall is the beauty of Kashmir and I am enjoying this," Nazim said.

Another resident Ishfaq said, when it comes to snowfall, it is very good for Kashmir. It not only attacks tourism but also helps in economic activity.

"Snowfall in Kashmir attacks tourism, people like to visit in the place during snowfall," he said.

The weather department had predicted that the intensity of Snowfall and rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to increase on Friday and Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that intensity of the ongoing snowfall at Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, Pahalgam and light rain at scattered places is expected to increase "as the day progresses" and on Saturday resulting in heavy rain/snow in the Union Territory. (ANI)

