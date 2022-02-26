Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district got its first women police station which was inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday.

DGP after inaugurating the Women Police Station said, "The motive behind opening the women police station is to provide a better environment to women."

"Crime against women has been taken seriously and to bring down any type of crime against women, the Women Police Station has been opened where the victims of crime will be dealt with by women officers/officials," the DGP added.

The DGP added that opening up separate Women Police Stations will provide an opportunity to the women of the respective areas to come forward more freely to report crime as they would be able to express their grievances more comfortably.

Women police stations have been opened at all range levels across Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP informed.

During the inauguration ceremony, DGP Dilbag Singh was accompanied by Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), M.K Sinha Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), and the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib. (ANI)

