Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 27: As the APAC SaaS ecosystem enters a more mature phase of global expansion, Deque Systems, the trusted global leader in digital accessibility, is observing a clear shift in how regional technology companies are preparing for the US market. Increasingly, APAC founders are moving beyond feature velocity and cost advantage and treating digital accessibility as a foundational element of enterprise readiness.

For APAC software companies targeting US enterprise and government customers, accessibility is no longer viewed as a downstream compliance task. Alignment with standards such as the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act is becoming an indicator of software quality, operational maturity, and long-term scalability.

"For years, the global SaaS playbook emphasized speed and efficiency," said Venkata Reddy Gunnam, Chief Operating Officer, Deque APAC. "Today, we are seeing founders recognize that world-class software must work for everyone. Accessibility is increasingly understood as part of building resilient products that can stand up to the scrutiny of US enterprise and federal procurement. Fortunately, digital accessibility today can be both fast and efficient."

Accessibility as a growth enabler, not a checkbox

As deal sizes increase and buying cycles become more rigorous, US procurement and legal teams are paying closer attention to accessibility readiness. Many now view it as a signal that a vendor understands risk management, user experience, and inclusive design at scale.

Deque's work with APAC-based SaaS teams shows that organizations that integrate accessibility early are better positioned to move through US due diligence processes with confidence. Rather than responding reactively to accessibility requests, these teams are proactively embedding accessibility into design systems, development workflows, and continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines.

"The most successful teams are not waiting to be asked for a Voluntary Product Accessibility Template," Gunnam added. "They are prepared with verified accessibility conformance documentation and the processes behind it. That preparation builds trust and shortens sales cycles."

Practical advantages for APAC SaaS exporters

Organizations that integrate accessibility strategically often see measurable business benefits, including:

* More efficient deal progression: Clear accessibility documentation can reduce delays during legal and procurement reviews.* Expanded market access: Meeting Section 508 requirements opens doors to US federal and state government opportunities.* Stronger brand credibility: Demonstrating inclusive design practices reinforces trust with enterprise buyers and leadership teams.

Supporting scalable accessibility programs

To help APAC software teams operationalize accessibility at scale, Deque provides its Axe® platform and expert-led services. Recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Accessibility Platforms, Q4 2025, Axe enables teams to automate a significant portion of accessibility testing while maintaining development velocity.

"Our role is to help organizations build accessibility programs that last," said Gunnam. "When APAC founders walk into meetings with US customers, we want them to be confident that accessibility strengthens their product story rather than complicates it. Done well, accessibility reflects a level of maturity that global buyers expect."

