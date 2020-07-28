Srinagar, Jul 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday recorded 489 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, including a medical officer's in Bandipora, pushing the overall COVID-19 casualty figures in the union territory to 18,879 infections and 333 fatalities, officials said.

"Twelve persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours (till 5 pm Tuesday) in Jammu and Kashmir," an official said, adding that all but one death were reported from the Kashmir valley.

This has taken the death toll of coronavirus-infected persons in the union territory to 333 of which 309 were from the valley and 24 were from the Jammu region, they said.

Dr Shabir Malik, who was posted as a Medical Officer in Gurez area of Bandipora district, was among the 12 people who died on Tuesday, they said.

Senior administration officials including Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo, and Director Health Services, Kashmir, expressed condolences to the bereaved family of Dr Malik.

"The Medical fraternity described Dr. Malik as a true COVID warrior and prayed to the Almighty for eternal peace to the departed soul and for patience and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss," an official spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the union territory recorded 489 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours till 5pm, taking the total number of infected persons in the union territory to 18,879, the officials said.

While 134 of these new cases were from Jammu region, 355 persons were from the valley, they said.

There are now 7,661 active cases in the union territory, while 10,885 patients have recovered, they added.

The cases detected on Tuesday included 79 persons who had returned to the union territory recently.

The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest of 138 new positive cases followed by 43 in Jammu District.

