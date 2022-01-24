Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Monday attacked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly indulging in appeasement politics in the state saying his government has remained a "mute spectator" to communal violence.

"There is a rise in Muslim fundamentalist - PFI and SDPI activities in Andhra Pradesh, especially in Kurnool region and they are making deliberate attempts ignite communal disturbances. SDPI and PFI goons have killed many BJP workers in Kerala," claimed Muraleedharan on Monday.

"It is a known fact that such anti-national groups intend to incite violence and create an atmosphere of fear. Their target has always been workers of BJP and RSS," the Union Minister added.

Muraleedharan said that violence against BJP workers is often seen in Andhra Pradesh and the ruling YSRCP has never spoken against communal violence.

"What happened in Atmakur is not new. Jagan government has been a mute spectator to such activities. It's pure vote bank politics. Kurnool district president B Srikanth Reddy, who objected to such nasty trends and opposed the illegal construction of a mosque at Atmakur was arrested."

Many people were injured in a dispute between two groups over the construction of a place of worship in the Atmakur area of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district earlier this month.

The Union Minister tweeted, " Anti-national & Muslim fundamentalist elements creating havoc in Andhra Pradesh, especially in Kurnool region under the patronage of @ysjagan Govt. Illegal construction of Mosques. Attacks on Hindu Temples. @BJP4Andhra demands swift & strict action against such elements."

"It is clear that the Jagan government does not want to act against those who disturbed the peace while they attack the police station, burnt vehicles and caused mayhem in the state", said the Union Minister.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who is also in charge of Andhra Pradesh BJP visited the Kadapa Central Jail today to meet party worker Shrikant Reddy, who was recently arrested over the Atmakur alleged communal violence.

He said that Sreekant Reddy must be released immediately without any condition. (ANI)

