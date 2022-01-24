This year the Election Commission of India will observe the 12th National Voters Day on January 25th, Tuesday. The government of India decided to celebrate National Voters' Day in order to motivate and encourage the young voters of India to take part in the political process. This day was first celebrated in 2011 to encourage young voters to take part in the electoral process. Young voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) at the National Voters’ Day functions. National Voters' Day 2022 in India: Know Date, Theme, History and Significance To Mark Election Commission's Foundation Day.

Importance of Voting In India

In India, Democracies elect holders of high office by the process of voting. Voting is a Constitutional right if one is a citizen over 18 years of age. By voting people can strengthen the democratic roots and bring about a change in the system. Every citizen’s vote is counted in the polling process so one single vote can be a game-changer and a decisive factor as well. The voters can even voice their opinion by pressing the NOTA button if none of the candidates fits into their criteria. Therefore, we must honor the right of voting given by the constitution of India. The purpose of National Voters' Day is to infuse a sense of pride in all the voters for being responsible citizens of the country.

Why India Marks This Occasion On January 25th?

The day has been observed every year since 2011 all across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950. The Election Commission is the organisation responsible for fostering the democratic and electoral process in India. Election Commission's main objective is to increase the enrolment of voters, especially the eligible ones.

This year's theme for National Voters' Day is "Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy". Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilized to spread awareness among the voters and for promoting active participation in the electoral process.

