New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday administered the oath of office to Justice Shabihul Husnain, a retired Allahabad High Court judge, as the new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), a government statement said.

The appointment of Justice Hasnain as the DERC chairman was approved last week by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his name was suggested by the selection committee constituted under the Electricity Act 2003.

The statement quoted Justice (retired) Husnain as saying, "The Delhi government's people-oriented policies in the power sector have been truly remarkable and I look forward to giving my best in keeping up the good work."

The DERC is the nodal agency responsible for the distribution and supply of electricity in the national capital.

"We are confident that under the able leadership of Justice Shabihul Husnain we will achieve new milestones in the power sector," Jain said in the statement.

Justice (retd) Husnain had served for about 12 years as the judge of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court from May 2008 till January 2020.

He had also served as the Additional Chief Standing Counsel of the Uttar Pradesh government. He was also a judicial member of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urdu Arabi-Farsi University.

