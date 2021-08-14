Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was shot dead in Kotputli town of Jaipur district, police said on Saturday.

One of the accused, Naveen Jat, had relationship with victim Bhola Ram Gurjar's wife and wanted to marry her.

Also Read | Addressing the Nation on the Eve of 75th #IndependenceDay, President #RamNathKovind Said … – Latest Tweet by IANS Tweets.

On Friday night, when Gurjar was sleeping at his home, the accused came and shot him on head, police said.

Hearing the gun shot, the family members identified Naveen Jat and then took Gurjar to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Also Read | Azadi Ka Amrut Mahautsav: In a Recrod Breaking Feat, Over 1.5 Crore Indians Recorded & Uploaded Videos Signing National Anthem.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the case is on to arrest the accused, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)