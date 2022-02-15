Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 15 (ANI): Five people including four policemen have died when a vehicle of Gujarat Police carrying an accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with an accident in the Bhabroo area of Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed on Tuesday.

Gehlot extended condolences to the families, and tweeted, "It is sad to know about the death of five people including four policemen when a Gujarat Police vehicle carrying the accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with an accident in Bhabru area of Jaipur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength and may the soul of the departed rest in peace."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

