New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A Jaipur-based businessman was apprehended for allegedly creating a fake social media profile of a woman and posting her mobile number with obscene messages, police here said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Sachin Singh, was arrested from Rajasthan's Jaipur, they said.

According to the police, the victim broke up a three-year-old friendship with the accused, following which he decided to take revenge.

The 20-year-old woman lodged a complaint here alleging that an unknown person has posted her phone number on a fake Instagram profile created in her name. The alleged person used the complainant's photo as a profile picture and posted obscene captions with her mobile number, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the mobile number used for creating the account was registered in the name of the accused's father, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Later, a raid was conducted in Jaipur where Singh was interrogated. The mobile numbers and SIM cards involved in the offence were recovered from his possession, Kalsi said.

Interrogation has revealed that the accused met the complainant via Facebook and slowly they became good friends. They had been friends for three years and then the complainant got a job where she found a person who became her close friend, police said.

The complainant started ignoring him which made him jealous. He asked her not to talk to her new male friend. When she refused to do, so he decided to take revenge, they said.

