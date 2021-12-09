Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Jaipur-Delhi highway which was partially blocked at Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border due to farmers agitation will reopen from Friday with the withdrawal of farmer agitation.

“Farmers who have been sitting at the border will return to their respective villages after the agitation is formally called off at 11 am Friday,” vice president of Kisan Sabha and former CPI (M) MLA Amra Ram said.

One side of the highway was blocked due to the agitation since October 2020.

Vehicles going from Jaipur to Delhi had to travel a few extra kilometres due to the blockade

