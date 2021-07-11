Jaipur/Kota, July 11 (PTI) Ten people, including seven children, were killed in separate incidents of lightning in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Jhalawar and Dholpur districts, on Sunday, police said, adding six kids and a woman sustained injuries.

At least 13 people, including 6 children, were injured in the incidents in separate villages in the state, they said.

The lightning strikes also killed a cow, two buffaloes and about 10 goats, they added.

In Jhalawar's Garda village that falls under Kanwas police station, Radhe Banjara alias Bawla (12); Pukhraj Banjara (16); Vikram (16) and his brother Akhraj (13) died on the spot after sky lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter with their cattle, Station House Officer Mukesh Tyagi said, about 10 goats and a cow were also killed in the tragedy.

The injured children -- Rahul, Vikram, Rakesh and Man Singh and a 40-year-old-woman, identified as Phulibai, were under treatment at a hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger, the SHO said.

In a similar incident in Lalgaon village that falls under Sunel police station, a 23-year-old shepherd, identified as Tara Singh Bheel, was killed on the spot after a bolt of lightning struck him. Two buffaloes were also killed in the incident, police said.

In Chachana village within the jurisdiction of Sunel police station, two minor girls were injured.

In Dholpur district's Kudinna village in the Badi area, three children, identified as Lavkush (15), Vipin (10) and Bholu (8), were killed after a flash of lightning struck them.

In Jaipur, two persons were killed and at least six were injured in lightning strikes near the Amber fort, police said, adding rescue operations were on.

“Two deaths are confirmed and six to seven others received burn injuries. They were shifted to SMS hospital and search operation in the hills is going on,” a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra expressed grief over loss of lives in the tragedy.

“The loss of lives due to lightning strikes in Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur and Baran today is very sad and unfortunate,” Gehlot tweeted.

He said that instructions have been given to the officials to provide immediate assistance to the families of the victims.

Mishra appealed to the people to be cautious during the rainy season.

