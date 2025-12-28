New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday raised questions over the re-definition of the Aravalli Hills, citing Forest Survey of India's (FSI) 2010 definition and objection to the re-definition of the mountain range.

Jairam Ramesh, in a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, asked if the redefinition would result in the loss of several small hillocks and undermine the geographical integrity of the mountain range.

The Congress leader cited FSI's 2010 definition, which also included "flat areas, tabletops, depressions and valleys" as part of the Aravalli Hills.

"There are understandably widespread concerns with the re-definition of the Aravalli Hills that restrict them to landforms having an elevation of 100 meters or more. In this connection, please permit me to raise four specific questions for your consideration. Is it not a fact that the definition of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges in Rajasthan since 2012 had been based on a report of the Forest Survey of India (FSI) of August 28, 2010 that had said the following: All such areas having a slope of 3 degrees or more shall be delineated as hills, along with a uniform 100-meter-wide buffer added to the downhill side to account for possible expansion corresponding to a 20-meter hill height, equivalent to the contour interval of 20 meters. Flat areas, tabletops, depressions and valleys falling within these delineated regions shall also be included as part of the hills," Ramesh wrote on X.

Amid concern over mining cases in the Aravalli Hills, he asked if the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) constituted by the Supreme Court, in its report, found 164 mining leases in Rajasthan inside the Aravalli Hills and Ranges.

"Is it not a fact that the FSI, in a communication to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change dated September 20, 2025, had stated the following: 'The smaller hill formations of the Aravallis serve as natural barriers against desertification by stopping heavier sand particles, thus protecting Delhi and neighbouring plains from sandstorms. Because the protective effect of a barrier against windblown sand scales directly with its height, even modest hills of 10 to 30 m act as strong natural wind breaks.' Is it not a fact that the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) constituted by the Supreme Court had, in its report of November 7, 2025, concluded that 164 mining leases in Rajasthan were inside the Aravalli Hills and Ranges as defined by the then-prevailing FSI definition?" the Congress leader inquired.

"Is it not true that the redefinition will result in loss of numerous small hillocks and other landforms and also lead to fragmentation and undermining of the geographical and ecological integrity of the entire Aravalli Hills and Ranges covering four states?" the X post read.

In a November judgment, the apex court endorsed the recommendations of a committee led by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), constituted in May 2024, to frame a uniform policy definition of the Aravallis for mining regulation.

Opposition leaders have been vocal regarding the redefinition of the Aravalli hills, restricting them to landforms with an elevation of 100 meters and above. Earlier, commenting on discussions at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Congress MP Deepender Hooda noted that the issue affects multiple states and has national environmental implications.

"The Aravalli issue is connected to four states. On this matter, we want to warn the government that the public's understanding of its intentions has become clear. The government wanted to sacrifice the Aravalli to corruption," Hooda alleged.

Amid backlash and protests, the Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry has issued directions to the states for a complete ban on the grant of any New Mining Leases in the Aravallis.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of concerns surrounding the definition of the Aravalli Range, amid mounting criticism from environmentalists and opposition parties. A three-judge vacation bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant is scheduled to hear the matter on December 29. (ANI)

