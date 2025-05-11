New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday heaped praise on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and shared a post on his official 'X' handle.

Recalling an incident from the year 1981, Jairam Ramesh mentioned that International Monetary Fund had approved a loan of USD 5.8 billion for India despite the disagreement of the United States who had abstained from the executive board meeting.

However, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was able to persuade the loan from IMF as India to be able to deal with the tripling of oil prices, Ramesh further mentioned in his 'X' post.

"On Nov 9, 1981, the IMF approved a $5.8 billion loan to India. The US had strong objections to it and had abstained from the Executive Board meeting. But Indira Gandhi was able to persuade the IMF that the loan was necessary for India to be able to deal with the tripling of oil prices", Jairam Ramesh wrote in his 'X' post.

Furthermore, he drew the attention to an incident from February 1984, where the then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee presented the budget and announced India's successful conclusion of IMF program .

"On Feb 29, 1984, when Pranab Mukherjee presented the Budget she had got him to announce that India had concluded the IMF programme successfully and that it was NOT drawing about USD 1.3 billion of the amount approved. This is perhaps unique in the annals of IMF's history", Jairam Ramesh's 'X' post further read.

Jairam Ramesh's 'X' post came after the IMF approved the first review of Pakistan's economic reform programme under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), enabling a disbursement of approximately USD 1 billion.

India, however, firmly opposed providing funds to a country that continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism, warning that such support carries reputational risks for global institutions and undermines international norms.

In a post on X, the IMF said, "IMF Board approved the first review of Pakistan's economic reform program under the EFF, enabling a disbursement of ~ $1 billion, reflecting strong programme implementation which has contributed to continuing economic recovery." India abstained from the recent IMF vote on approving a loan to Pakistan, not due to a lack of opposition, but because IMF rules do not permit a formal "no" vote, sources added. (ANI)

