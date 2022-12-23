New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Friday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar protesting his critical remarks on party leader Sonia Gandhi over her statement the government is seeking to "deligitimise the judiciary".

In his letter, the AICC general secretary (communications) said Gandhi's utterances reflect a lack of faith not in democracy, but in those who claim to be its champions today.

Also Read | BYJU'S Meets NCPCR Officials, Files Comprehensive Response Defending Itself on Student Database Buying Allegations.

Ramesh alleged no previous government has "interfered as excessively and thoroughly" in the functioning of judiciary as the incumbent led by the BJP.

His letter comes in response to Dhankhar terming "inappropriate" Gandhi's remarks that the government is seeking to "deligitimise the judiciary", and asking political leaders not to subject high constitutional offices to partisan stances.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak: States, Centre Need to Work in Collaborative Spirit to Prevent Virus Surge, Says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Our statements," Ramesh wrote, "Mr. Chairman, reflect a lack of faith not in our democracy as you say, but in the men and women who today claim themselves eminently positioned to be its champions."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)