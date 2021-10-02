New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held extensive talks with his visiting Colombian counterpart Marta Lucia Ramirez with a focus on boosting bilateral ties in areas of health, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and space.

Ramirez, who is also Vice President of Colombia, began a three-day visit to India on Friday. A 48-member delegation of experts and officials in the fields of health and science and technology is accompanying her.

"The leaders held a comprehensive dialogue covering sectors such as health, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and space. Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In the talks, Jaishankar underlined India's priorities with respect to UN reforms and both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in multilateral fora, it said.

There has been a steady growth in bilateral trade between India and Colombia which stood at USD 2.27 billion in 2020-21, despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Both sides agreed to work together to further promote trade and investment in energy, IT, pharmaceuticals and automobile sectors," the MEA said.

"The two leaders witnessed the signing of two Letters of Intent for cooperation in the fields of biotechnology and medical research. These were signed by the Department of Biotechnology and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with their Colombian counterparts," it said.

