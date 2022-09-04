Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday launched the Gujarati translation of his book, "The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World" in Gujarat.

"Delighted to launch the Gujarati translation of my book: The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World. The democratization of Indian foreign policy, championed by PM Narendra Modi has led to greater interest in foreign affairs across the country," Jaishankartweeted.

Prior to this, he visited the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) in Gandhinagar and said that India moves forward with the hard work of such committed institutes.

"Visited the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) in Gandhinagar today. Impressed by their range of activities. India moves forward with the hard work of such committed institutes," he tweeted.

On Saturday, Jaishankar interacted with the students and faculty of IIM Ahmedabad as he visited the Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship at the institute.

EAM and briefed them on innovations in energy, virtual reality, medicine, gaming and air quality. He said that he was "pleased to interact with the students and faculty on a transformational decade in Indian Foreign Policy."

In his speech, EAM highlighted ten major points that helped India to become a brand and said that our growth is a work in progress; but we are confident that it would continue.

"Highlighted that #BrandIndia is improving because of: 1. Our Covid response, medical and digital. 2. Economic recovery and ground-level social delivery. 3. Economic and Tech impact. 4. Independent stance on key issues. 5. Resolute posture on the border. 6. Innovative diplomacy like Quad and I2U2. 7. Looking after our own abroad. 8. First responder for others. 9. Contributing to global solutions, including climate action and justice. 10. Rise of a civilisation state," Jaishankar tweeted.

He lauded the country's vast social transformation and said that India is poised for economic recovery of between 7 and 8 per cent.

The External minister also highlighted that the central government had distributed food to over 800 million people.

"India's seen a vast social transformation. We're today poised for an economic recovery of 7-8 per cent. The world looks at our economy with a great deal of respect... 800 million people since lockdown till today receive food from the government so we don't have more people dying of starvation than the disease," said EAM Jaishankar.

"Swacch Bharat and toilet building caught the world's attention as earlier it was a blot on our image. The fact that we've constructed 100 million toilets with a visible improvement in sanitation has actually had a big impact abroad," he added.

He also stressed on the indigenous production of COVID vaccines and said, "The fact that we made our own vaccine has really resonated and garnered us respect across the world. Made in India is significantly responsible for upgrading our brand." (ANI)

