India News | Jaishankar on 2-day Visit to Iran from Jan 14

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Iran beginning Monday to discuss with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian a range of key issues including the unfolding security situation in the Red Sea.

Agency News PTI| Jan 13, 2024 09:20 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Jaishankar on 2-day Visit to Iran from Jan 14

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Iran beginning Monday to discuss with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian a range of key issues including the unfolding security situation in the Red Sea.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two ministers will deliberate on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Cancer Patient Dies After Oxygen Supply Stops Due to Power Cut at Hospital in Jodhpur; Probe Ordered.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Iran on January 14 to 15 as part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides," it said on Saturday.

"He will meet Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues," the MEA said in a statement.

Also Read | Sikkim Road Accident: Three Killed, One Critically Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Namchi District.

It said political cooperation, connectivity initiatives and strong people-to-people ties will constitute important aspects of the agenda of the talks between Jaishankar and Amir-Abdollahian.

Jaishankar's planned visit to Tehran comes against the backdrop of growing global concerns over Houthi militants targeting merchant vessels in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The US and the UK have already launched air strikes targeting the Houthi positions in Yemen.

India has been closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Red Sea.

The issue figured in a phone conversation between Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.

The Indian Navy has already enhanced deployment of its frontline ships and surveillance aircraft for maritime security operations in view of the maritime environment in the critical sea lanes including the North and Central Arabian Sea.

Following the airstrikes targeting the Houthi positions, US President Joe Biden said he will not hesitate to direct further measures.

"The response of the international community to these reckless attacks has beexudes Elegance in Floral Anarkali Suit As She Wishes Fans on Auspicious Occasion (See Pics)" title="Lohri 2024: Sonam Kapoor Exudes Elegance in Floral Anarkali Suit As She Wishes Fans on Auspicious Occasion (See Pics)" /> Lohri 2024: Sonam Kapoor Exudes Elegance in Floral Anarkali Suit As She Wishes Fans on Auspicious Occasion (See Pics)

  • Viral
    Littering Issue at Atal Setu Begins! Viral Photo Shows Travellers Flout Rules by Stopping on India's Longest Sea Bridge to Click Pics Littering Issue at Atal Setu Begins! Viral Photo Shows Travellers Flout Rules by Stopping on India's Longest Sea Bridge to Click Pics
  • Festivals
    Lohri 2024 Date: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14 This Year? Know All About the Harvest Festival of Punjab Lohri 2024 Date: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14 This Year? Know All About the Harvest Festival of Punjab
  • Videos
    Ram Mandir Consecration: PM Narendra Modi To Observe Fast For 11 Days Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Ram Mandir Consecration: PM Narendra Modi To Observe Fast For 11 Days Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Jaishankar on 2-day Visit to Iran from Jan 14

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Iran beginning Monday to discuss with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian a range of key issues including the unfolding security situation in the Red Sea.

    Agency News PTI| Jan 13, 2024 09:20 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Jaishankar on 2-day Visit to Iran from Jan 14

    New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Iran beginning Monday to discuss with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian a range of key issues including the unfolding security situation in the Red Sea.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two ministers will deliberate on bilateral, regional and global issues.

    Also Read | Rajasthan: Cancer Patient Dies After Oxygen Supply Stops Due to Power Cut at Hospital in Jodhpur; Probe Ordered.

    "External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Iran on January 14 to 15 as part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides," it said on Saturday.

    "He will meet Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues," the MEA said in a statement.

    Also Read | Sikkim Road Accident: Three Killed, One Critically Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Namchi District.

    It said political cooperation, connectivity initiatives and strong people-to-people ties will constitute important aspects of the agenda of the talks between Jaishankar and Amir-Abdollahian.

    Jaishankar's planned visit to Tehran comes against the backdrop of growing global concerns over Houthi militants targeting merchant vessels in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

    The US and the UK have already launched air strikes targeting the Houthi positions in Yemen.

    India has been closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Red Sea.

    The issue figured in a phone conversation between Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.

    The Indian Navy has already enhanced deployment of its frontline ships and surveillance aircraft for maritime security operations in view of the maritime environment in the critical sea lanes including the North and Central Arabian Sea.

    Following the airstrikes targeting the Houthi positions, US President Joe Biden said he will not hesitate to direct further measures.

    "The response of the international community to these reckless attacks has been united and resolute," he said.

    Jaishankar and Amir-Abdollahian are also likely to deliberate on boosting regional connectivity through the Chabahar port.

    Located in Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India and Iran to boost connectivity and trade ties.

    India has been pushing for the Chabahar port project to boost regional trade, especially for its connectivity to Afghanistan.

    At a connectivity conference in Tashkent in 2021, Jaishankar projected the Chabahar port as a key regional transit hub, including to Afghanistan.

    The Chabahar port is also seen as a key hub for the INSTC project.

    The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode transport project for moving freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

    Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra visited Tehran in November to co-chair a meeting of India-Iran Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) along with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for political affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    NZ vs PAK
    200K+ searches
    Chelsea vs Fulham
    50K+ searches
    Dhruv Jurel
    50K+ searches
    Merry Christmas movie review
    50K+ searches
    Vivekananda
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    Google Trends Google Trends
    NZ vs PAK
    200K+ searches
    Chelsea vs Fulham
    50K+ searches
    Dhruv Jurel
    50K+ searches
    Merry Christmas movie review
    50K+ searches
    Vivekananda
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

    Sports

    Lifestyle

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot