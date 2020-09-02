New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday conveyed his wishes to the people of Vietnam on the country's 75th National Day.

Jaishankar said he was confident that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries would grow from strength to strength.

"On the 75th National Day of Vietnam, felicitations to my colleague @FMPhamBinhMinh and the Government and people of Vietnam. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength," he tweeted.

