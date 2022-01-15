Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): As part of the Sankranti festival celebration, a large number of people participated in the Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport, organized at Anupalle Village of Ramachandrapuram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Saturday.

The bull tamers participated from various parts of the district. It is a traditional sport being celebrated for a long time.

This year, the youth participated with more enthusiasm. Apart from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, people from various districts in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh participated in the celebrations.

The villagers have arranged food for the visitors. Before commencing the traditional sport, the bull tamers prepared bulls for the event.

The bulls ran on the roads, where youths tried to stop, hold and bring them under control.

Every year during Pongal, the Jallikattu competition is conducted in the villages of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

