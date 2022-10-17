Jalna, Oct 17 (PTI) Five persons, including two women and a child, were killed and two others injured after a three-wheeler and a truck collided on Monday on Jafrabad-Mahora road in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a police official said.

The incident took place at 4:30pm when the autorickshaw was heading to Jafrabad and was hit by a truck coming in the opposite direction near a ginning factory, he said

The impact toppled the three-wheeler, crushing the occupants, he said.

"Five occupants of the three-wheeler, identified as autorickshaw driver Baban Tirukhe (26), Parveen Raju Shah (25) Aliya Raju Shah (27), Muskan Raju Shah (3) and Kaif Asfaque Shah (19), were killed on the spot. They are residents of Buldhana tehsil. The injured were admitted in a primary health centre," he said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, said Jafrabad police station Assistant Inspector Sakharam Tadvi.

