New Delhi (India), March 20 (ANI) Students at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will have to shell out significantly more for their education this year, with tuition fees rising by 19 per cent to 41 per cent across undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

The sharpest hikes are seen in humanities, social sciences, and science courses, traditionally considered more affordable, while technical and professional programs have also seen significant revisions. This was revealed after comparing the 2025-26 prospectus with that of the previous year.

Jamia's administration did not respond to calls or messages for comment.

Students enrolling in the Department of Persian will see a 41.41 per cent increase, with annual fees rising from Rs 6,700 to Rs 9,475, the comparison of the two prospectuses revealed.

The Department of Arabic follows closely with a 37.15 per cent hike, pushing fees from Rs 7,200 to Rs 9,875.

Similarly, fees for foreign language programs such as BA in Turkish, French, and Spanish have also jumped by 37.15 per cent, now costing Rs 9,875 per year.

Among social sciences programs, students pursuing M.A. and B.A. in Political Science, History, and Sociology, as well as the four-year B.A. (Multidisciplinary) program, will now have to pay Rs 9,875 per year, reflecting a 32.99 per cent hike from Rs 7,425 last year. B Com (Hons.) fees have also risen from Rs7,425 to Rs9,875 per year (33.02% increase).

The fee hikes extend to science programs as well. B.Sc. students in Geography, Mathematics, and Physics will now pay Rs 10,475 annually, a 34.29 per cent increase from Rs 7,800 last year.

Technical and professional courses have also been affected.

The B Tech program has seen a 19.04 percent hike, with fees increasing from Rs 16,150 to Rs 19,225 per cent. M.Tech programs will now cost Rs 21,375 per year, up 16.48 per cent from the previous Rs 18,350. Law students in B.A. LL.B. and LL.M. programs will pay Rs 17,850 per year, reflecting a 19 per cent hike from Rs 15,000.

In addition to the tuition fee hikes, Jamia Millia Islamia has introduced several new courses for the academic year 2025-26, particularly in self-financed programs. Notable additions include the MSc in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (Rs52,400 per year) and the MSc in Disaster Management & Climate Sustainability Studies (Rs58,775 per year). The university has also launched postgraduate diploma programs such as the P.G.

Diploma in Air and Space Laws (Rs29,000 per year), along with new certificate courses in design, textile, photography, and calligraphy.

Additionally, JMI has introduced an installment-based payment system for self-financed courses, allowing students to pay their fees in two parts. (ANI)

