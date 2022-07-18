New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia recorded more than 70 per cent attendance on the first day of the academic session 2022-23, varsity officials said on Monday.

Starting Monday, the Central University has resumed offline classes for all, barring its first-year students, classes for whom will commence from August 1.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: Indian Govt Reviews Health Actions at International Airports and Ports.

Likewise, Jamia Millia Islamia Senior Secondary School, too, has resumed offline classes, where more than 90 per cent of attendance was registered on the first day.

Ahmad Azeem, Public Relations Officer, JMI, said that students were quite enthusiastic on their first day at the university as many were attending classes online mode till now due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Overflowing Nullah in Bhandara.

JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar took a round of the university campus to see the arrangements.

Several teams from the office of the chief proctor were present on the campus to assist students to ensure smooth functioning, Azeem said.

The university resumed physical classes for the final year postgraduate and final year, undergraduate students, in March. The rest of the students attended the classes online. PTI VA

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)