Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 4 (ANI): Jamiatul Ulama Isna Ashria Kargil, a socio-religious institution in Kargil, held a peaceful protest today after the Jummah prayer to express their deep concern and condemnation of recent events in the Palestine and Pakistan.

The protest, organized to denounce the loss of innocent lives and to advocate for justice, drew a significant gathering of people who stand united against injustice.

The protest started at Isna Asharia Chowk and marched through the main market and culminated back at Isna Ashria Chowk.

While talking to the media, Jamiatul Ulama Isna Ashria Kargil president Shaikh Nazir Mehdi strongly condemned the seizure in Parachinar Pakistan and the war in Gaza and appealed for an immediate stop of airstrikes on Palestine and an end to the siege in Parachinar Pakistan.

"We gather here today to mourn the loss of innocent lives and to demand justice for all those affected by these senseless acts of violence in Gaza and Parachinar. We strongly urge the international community to take immediate action to protect the innocent and end these conflicts," Sajjad Kargili, a political activist expressed his concerns during the protest.

Jamiatul Ulama Isna Ashria Kargil calls upon the Pakistani administration to take decisive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the Shia Muslim community in Parachinar, Pakistan. (ANI)

