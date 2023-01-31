Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) Authorities retrieved nearly eight acres of state land here allegedly encroached upon by influential persons.

"Continuing with the anti-encroachment drive, Jammu district administration today evacuated more than 63 kanals (nearly eight acres) prime state land worth crores of rupees at different places of the district," an official said.

During a demolition drive, a team of revenue officers and police demolished three illegal structures including boundary walls and retrieved prime state land measuring 21 kanals in Deeli village near Tawi farm in Bishnah bridge, the officials said.

The land is approximately one kilometre from national highway and values crores of rupees, they said.

In another anti-encroachment drive, state land measuring 12 kanals was retrieved in village Gole in Jammu West, they said.

A team of revenue officers along with police retrieved prime state land from the encroachers and installed a sign board on the spot, they said.

Similarly, the district administration retrieved state land measuring 23 kanals 9 marla (3 acres) in village Ghaink in Bhalwal.

The retrieved land was encroached by a former legislature which was evacuated by the district administration in Jammu, the officials said.

Some media reports suggested that the Bhalwal land on the outskirts of the city was allegedly occupied by BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta.

However, Gupta has denied the media reports and said that the land retrieved in Bhalwal does not belong to him.

"The land retrieved by administration (in Bhalwal) does not belong to me. It is a government land. Some people who are spreading this want to tarnish my image," he told PTI.

He further said that he also denied such reports last year.

