Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture Minister Javid Ahmed Dar on Saturday called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"Agriculture Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Javid Ahmed Dar called on Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today. It was a courtesy call," as per a Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's office release.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mallikarjun Kharge Flays PM Narendra Modi for Not Attending All-Party Meeting, Says 'He Is Not Serious About It' (Watch Video).

During the meeting, Javid Ahmed Dar condemned Pahalgam terror attack and urged the Chief Minister Sukhu, to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri people working in Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that the people of Himachal Pradesh are peace-loving and deeply committed to the values of brotherhood and harmony and assured Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture Minister that the State Government would take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and protection of Kashmiris residing in Himachal Pradesh, as per the release.

Also Read | Rozgar Mela 2025: PM Narendra Modi Distributes 51,236 Appointment Letters, Union Ministers Urges New Recruits To Build Developed, Self-Reliant India.

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Following the attack, the Central government has said that the terrorists responsible for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for the government in any action against perpetrators of the terror attack.

The central government has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

The central government has also revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)