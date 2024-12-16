Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) Lawyers held a protest and blocked a road on Monday night over the alleged misbehaviour of a traffic policeman in Jammu, prompting authorities to suspend him.

Scores of lawyers blocked the Janipur road, alleging that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Traffic Police misbehaved with a member of their fraternity.

The protesters raised slogans and demanded action against the ASI.

Taking the matter seriously, police authorities suspended the ASI, which led to the resolution of the situation caused by the protesting lawyers, officials said.

A probe has been ordered against the suspended officer.

