Jammu, July 4 (PTI) A gang of thieves was busted after the arrest of seven in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday, police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Sajad Mohammed, Karam Din, Sagar Singh, Ganesa Kumar, Mannu, Sahil and Mohammed Azgar.

Nineteen stolen mobile phones and cash worth Rs 1,70,000 were recovered from their possession.

Subhash Chander from Udhampur complained to police that Rs 30,000 and some grocery items went missing from his store and an FIR was registered, police said, adding a special team was formed to investigate the case.

During the course of investigation, several suspects were rounded up and witnesses' statements recorded, they said.

Based on leads, seven persons were identified, tracked and apprehended, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)