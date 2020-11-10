Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) A head constable was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while allegedly taking bribe here on Tuesday, officials said.

The officials said he was caught taking bribe from a person whose vehicle was hit by an Army vehicle on the outskirts of Jammu last month.

The officials said Head Constable Mohd Rafiq demanded Rs 10,000 to prepare a charge sheet against the driver of the Army vehicle.

He threatened to file a charge sheet against the complainant if he did not pay him the amount.

On the basis of the complaint, the ACB laid a trap. The head constable was caught taking bribe from the complainant, the officials said.

