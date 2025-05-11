Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11 (ANI): Amid heightened tensions along the border, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday issued a public advisory urging citizens to stay calm and avoid engaging with unverified claims circulating on social media.

In a statement posted on the official account of the Information and Public Relations Department, J&K on X, the government said, "The Government of Jammu & Kashmir appreciates all its citizens for their continued resilience and trust in the face of recent developments. All the necessary measures are being taken, and the government is fully prepared and equipped to handle any situation, and there is no cause for alarm."

The statement emphasised that the general public should "follow all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other government agencies."

"Misinformation and unverified claims circulating on social media can cause unnecessary panic. The residents are strongly advised to avoid engaging with or spreading rumours. Trust only credible news channels and government communications for accurate information," it added.

The government noted that the Health Department has "fully activated its emergency protocols and is fully prepared to handle any medical exigencies."

The advisory has also requested that media persons be "responsible" when sharing news.

"The cooperation of the public in maintaining peace and discipline during these times is crucial. Public in general and media persons in particular are requested to be responsible in sharing information and follow the guidelines issued by the government in this regard," the statement read.

Officials confirmed that further updates will be issued only through official government channels.

"The Government reaffirms its commitment to the safety and security of every citizen and stands united with its people in these testing times. Stay vigilant, stay informed, and let's work together to uphold the security and stability of our great nation," the statement said.

Meanwhile, amid rising concerns over misinformation, the Ministry of Defence

urged citizens to stay cautious about fake news circulating on WhatsApp and rely on verified sources for updates.

The Ministry has encouraged people to follow its official WhatsApp channel for authentic information on defence matters.

In a post on X, Ministry of Defence said, "In these sensitive times, a lot of misinformation and fake news is being spread on Whats App. Be cautious and follow our WhatsApp Channel for all authentic information related to Ministry of Defence."

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated further on Saturday as Indian Armed forces conducted precision strikes on four airbases in Pakistan, responding to Pakistan's attack on 26 Indian locations.

Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft. (ANI)

