Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Jammu Kashmir Haq Insaaf Council (Movement for Right and Justice) hosted the prestigious Women Achiever's Award "Woman of Substance" 2025 at the Amar Singh Club, Jammu, on the occasion of International Women's Day, as per a release.

The event celebrated the remarkable contributions of women who have demonstrated strength, leadership, and resilience across various fields.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5-Year-Old Raped by 55-Year-Old Man in Bhind.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and recognized the outstanding accomplishments of the awardees.

The program was further dignified by the presence of Monika Sethi from the University of Jammu; SP South Ajay Sharma and Rafiq Jaral, SDM South Jammu as Guest of Honour. Sayantan Mondal from IIT Jammu attended as Special Guest.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Road Accident: 3 Men Killed As Scooty Falls Into 100-Metre Deep Gorge Near Kunda-Dankot in Rudraprayag District.

The event commenced with a powerful welcome address by Advocate Zeshan Syed, Chairman of Haq Insaaf Council, and was hosted by Momina, who ensured seamless proceedings.

Notably, the website of the Council was also launched on the occasion.

The program featured thought-provoking panel discussions under the theme "Accelerate Action: Empowering Women in Jammu and Kashmir Amidst Regional Challenges and Opportunities."

Speakers shared insights on the critical roles of women in sectors such as security, sports, legal rights, and peace-building. Following the discussions, the "Woman of Substance" award was conferred upon outstanding women for their exceptional achievements.

The awardees included Sunniya Wani (JKPS), Monica Narang, Mehar Rather, Upasana Sharma, Rajneesh Khajuria, Anuradha, Monika Bhardwaj, Preeti Sharma, Sheriya Sareen, Kartika Bakshi, Pooja Sharma, Sakshi Sawhney, Yogita Sharma, Arvinder Kour, Rupali Puri, Adeela Khan, Shalini (JKAS), Advocate Upasna Thakur, Advocate Alisha Kohli, Advocate Supriya Singh Chauhan, Advocate Sugandh Gandotra, Preeti Choudhary renowned social activist and renowned singer Sonali Dogra and others, the release stated.

In her vote of thanks, Mehar Rather expressed deep gratitude to the dignitaries, panelists, and awardees, emphasizing that the resilience and achievements of the honourees epitomize the broader movement toward women's empowerment and gender equality in Jammu & Kashmir.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar commended the extraordinary courage and determination of the awardees, stressing that recognizing their accomplishments is essential for fostering an equitable society.

Professor Monika Sethi highlighted the transformative power of education and legal awareness in empowering women and dismantling structural barriers.

The event's success was made possible through the dedicated efforts of the organizing committee, which included Nitan Sharma, Basharat Hussain, Waseem Qureshi, Runak Zeshan, Sameer, and others.

Saima Qazi, a journalist, shared her insights on the challenges faced by women in media, and senior journalist Pankaj Khajuria was also present, adding further significance to the occasion.

The Women Achiever's Award 2025 concluded with a heartfelt acknowledgement of the resilience and leadership of women across Jammu and Kashmir, serving as a powerful reminder of their invaluable contributions in shaping a more just and empowered society, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)