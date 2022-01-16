Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir logged 3,499 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total active positive cases to 15,886 in the UT, stated the health bulletin on Sunday.

A total of 1,210 new cases were reported from Jammu and 2,289 cases new cases from Kashmir.

Also Read | IND vs SA ODI Series 2022: Win Against India Would Give Us Lot of Confidence Going Ahead, Says Temba Bavuma.

There was a total of 6 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state; 3 from Jammu and 3 from Kashmir, the health department stated.

Srinagar reported a maximum of 614 cases followed by Jammu with 556 cases, Baramulla with 463 cases and Budgam with 404.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Denied Congress Ticket, CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s Brother Manohar Singh Bassi to Contest as Independent Candidate.

Meanwhile, 470 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, stated the bulletin.

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services of Kashmir said, "The cases of COVID-19 are increasing for the last 1-2 weeks. Omicron variant also reported. We're monitoring the situation and have made necessary arrangements like beds, oxygen. I urge people to follow SOPs and take vaccines." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)