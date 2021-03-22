Jammu, Mar 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated an operation theatre and a 100-bedded block at the sub-district hospital at Kot Bhalwal here.

He also interacted with doctors and hospital staff and asked them to ensure proper hygiene and provide good healthcare services to patients.

The lieutenant governor visited various departments and wards of the hospital and he was informed about the facilities and available infrastructure there.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo, among other senior officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)