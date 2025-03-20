Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Jammu Police have arrested a man for brutally attacking his wife in the Amb Gharota area of the union territory, officials said.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Sadaq Hussain.

On March 9, Nusrat Kousar, a resident of Pamali Jandyal, complained against her father-in-law and three others for allegedly attacking her mother-in-law. The incident was reported at the Amb Gharota Police Station.

According to the complaint filed by Kousar, wife of Dil Mohd, her father-in-law, Sadaq Hussain, along with Nazir Ahmed, Noor Begum, and Mumtaz Bibi, allegedly assaulted Noor Jahan, her mother-in-law.

The accused allegedly cut her legs while she was heading to the fields, forcibly dragged her into a room, and assaulted her. Two others, Mubarak Hussain and Saber Hussain, later threatened the complainant with dire consequences.

Taking swift action in the case, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

After relentless efforts, the main accused, Sadaq Hussain, was arrested by the police.

Based on his disclosure, the weapon - a danda and a kulhari (axe) - were recovered near the crime scene.

He is currently in police remand while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, a video of the same incident has gone viral on social media, showing Sadaq Hussain assaulting his wife with a lathi, further intensifying public outrage. Police have assured a thorough investigation and strict legal action against the culprits. (ANI)

