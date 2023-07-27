Jammu, Jul 27 (PTI) The University of Jammu on Thursday announced the launch of a four-year 'design your degree' undergraduate programme which will begin from the current session.

According to Vice Chancellor Professor Umesh Rai, the programme will transform higher education and revolutionise the way students pursue their academic aspirations.

Under the programme, students will be offered a remarkable opportunity to craft a personalised, interdisciplinary learning experience, the VC said.

By allowing students to select courses from diverse fields of study, the 'design your degree' programme will equip them with a well-rounded education that nurtures "critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability - traits essential for thriving in the rapidly evolving global landscape," he added.

The VC said the degree aims to create graduates who are not only experts in their chosen fields but also possess a "holistic understanding of the world, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to society."

