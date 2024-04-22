Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Apr 22 (PTI) Jamshedpur East MLA Saryu Roy on Monday said his party, Bharatiya Jantantra Morcha (BJM), will field a candidate from Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat, which goes to polls on May 25.

He said a five-member committee has been formed, which will announce name of the nominee in a day or two.

Speaking about his candidature, Roy told reporters, "If the committee selects me, I will fight the election from the seat."

Roy clarified that he did not extend his support to Dhanbad Congress candidate Anupama Singh. "I had only given her my blessings against BJP candidate Dulu Mahto," he said.

Roy alleged that Jharkhand BJP has given wrong information to the Election Commission about Mahto.

"The BJP general secretary informed that 19 cases are pending against Dulu Mahto and he had been convicted only in two. But, a senior police official in 2022 had submitted a report in Jharkhand High Court saying 43 cases are pending against him and he was convicted in four," Roy claimed.

