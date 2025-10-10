Patna (Bihar) [India], October 10 (ANI): Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Friday said that the effort which his party began 3.5 years ago towards creating "a better system" in Bihar has reached the final and decisive stage.

Kishor said that he had promised people that he would visit every village to select individuals with their collective strength and wisdom who could contest elections and have the capability to improve Bihar. He also mentioned that these people come without the pressure of caste, religion, money, or family background.

"For change in Bihar and to create a better system, the effort that Jan Suraj began 3.5 years ago is now in its final and decisive phase. The promise we made to the people of Bihar by going from village to village was that we would use all our collective strength and wisdom from society to identify and select good individuals. These individuals, chosen without any pressure of caste, religion, money, or family background, will be given the opportunity to contest elections, those who, in our understanding, have the capability to improve Bihar," Prashant Kishor told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, the Jan Suraaj Party released its first list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election.

Following the development, Prashant Kishor, while speaking to the media, said that the movement his party initiated has now reached its decisive phase.

"For change in Bihar, to create a better system, the effort that Jan Suraaj has started is now in its final and decisive phase. We had promised the people of Bihar that those who work to improve Bihar will be given the opportunity to contest elections...Tickets have been given to those who have worked the hardest over the past nearly 2 years to advance Jan Suraaj..."

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year. An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore. (ANI)

