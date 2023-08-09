New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): In a move aimed at strengthening rail infrastructure and fostering connectivity in tribal-dominated areas, a significant initiative titled the "Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor" has been set in motion, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronic & Information Technology said on Wednesday.

Minister Vaishnaw said, "Unlike the traditional approach of sanctioning railway projects based on state, district, or area boundaries, the Indian Railways has chosen to adopt a zonal railway-wise strategy. This approach accounts for the expansive reach of railway projects that often span multiple states, districts, and areas. The new endeavour, which includes the "Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor," is part of a continuous and ongoing process to extend rail networks into regions that currently lack connectivity."

Also Read | Raghav Chadha Hasn't Yet Received Any Notice From Privilege Committee, AAP Rebuts Demand for Privilege Motion Against MP.

The "Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor" is a comprehensive initiative designed to inject railway connectivity and infrastructure into tribal-dominated regions.

"The budget allocation for the Fiscal Year 2023-24, subject to necessary government approvals, stands at a substantial Rs 70,000 Crore. This funding is earmarked to support the development of new rail lines that fall under the corridor, which extends its reach to various regions, including those in the state of Odisha," the Minister said.

Also Read | Smoke in Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express: Smoke Triggers Panic Among Passengers After Man Smokes Cigarette in Toilet in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Videos).

Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the projects encompassed within the "Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor" are in progress.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "These reports entail thorough consultations with a range of stakeholders, such as state governments, public representatives, tribal communities, rail users, and organizations. The appraisal of these projects is based on the parameters delineated in the Detailed Project Report, which encompasses aspects like traffic projections and socio-economic benefits."

Over the past three years, spanning FY 2020-21 to FY 2022-23, and the current FY 2023-24, a total of 32 surveys—comprising 19 new lines and 13 doubling projects—have been successfully completed in the state of Odisha. These surveys mark a crucial step in the preparation and planning of the proposed rail projects.

Ashwini Vaishnaw added, "The development and progress of the new line projects, including those integrated into the "Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor," are guided by factors such as economic viability, closing last-mile gaps, establishing missing links and alternative routes, augmenting congested lines, and adhering to socio-economic considerations. The decision to sanction projects is an ongoing and dynamic process that factors in variables like the continuation of existing projects, available funding, and competing priorities."

The announcement regarding the "Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor" was made by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written response to a question presented in the Lok Sabha. The initiative reflects the government's commitment to inclusive development and enhanced connectivity, particularly in regions with tribal populations. As the rail network expands and integrates these underserved areas, it is anticipated to bring about positive socio-economic transformations for the communities involved. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)