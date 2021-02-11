Aurangabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Janshatabdi Express special train will run from Jalna in Marathwada region of Maharashtra to the state capital Mumbai from February 14, a railway official said on Thursday.

The train will cover a distance of 434.41 km. It will depart from Jalna at 8.30 am and reach the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ternimus (CSMT) at 4.20 pm, the South-Central Railway official said.

From CSMT, the train will depart at 12.10 pm and reach Jalna at 7.45 pm, he said.

The train will have 22 coaches. It will take a halt at take Aurangabad, Manmad, Nashik, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Thane and Dadar stations, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)