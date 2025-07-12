New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Japan Coast Guard (JCG) Training Ship Itsukushima concluded a fruitful port call to Chennai from July 7 to 12 as part of its Global Ocean Voyage Training. The ship, carrying over 50 trainee officers, undertook this visit to gain exposure to international maritime operations and enhance cooperation between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and JCG, according to a PRO statement.

During the five-day visit, the trainee officers and crew were hosted at various ICG facilities in Chennai, providing them with valuable insights into the multifaceted operations of the ICG. The interaction offered an enriching platform for professional exchange and mutual learning across all levels of personnel.

According to a press statement, Vice Admiral Kanosue Hiroaki, Vice Commandant (Operations), Japan Coast Guard, led the delegation and participated in a range of professional and cultural engagements, including reciprocal visits and official calls.

On 7th July, the delegation called on Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard, further cementing the long-standing ties between the two maritime forces.

These engagements are in alignment with the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between India and Japan in 2006 and are part of ongoing capacity-building initiatives that underscore both nations' commitment to ensuring safety and security in the maritime domain. The visit culminated on 12th July with a joint sea exercise named JA-MATA (Japanese for "we will meet again") conducted off the coast of Chennai. The exercise included coordinated manoeuvres such as boarding operations, station-keeping, and firefighting drills symbolising operational synergy and preparedness.

The visit and associated activities were meticulously coordinated by Headquarters, Coast Guard Region East, under the leadership of Inspector General Datwinder Singh Saini, TM, Commander, Coast Guard Region (East). The camaraderie and shared spirit witnessed during the visit reinforce the deepening cooperation between the two Coast Guards in pursuit of a common goal: ensuring secure and peaceful seas. (ANI)

