Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) With Kurukshetra University (KU) starting two Japanese language courses, a team visited the varsity in Haryana on Monday to advise them on curriculum development.

"A team of senior experts consisting of Prof Ashok Chawla, Advisor Japan, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Joyanto Rabha, Administrator and Ken Sobajima, Programme Coordinator from Japan International Cooperating Agency (JICA) visited Kurukshetra University at Kurukshetra on Monday to interact with the Vice Chancellor KU Prof Som Nath Sachdeva and senior academicians of KU,” a university release said.

Shinjo Miyamoto, Minister for Economic and Development, Japan Embassy, joined the meeting virtually, it said.

"KU has taken an initiative to start two Japanese language courses from the 2021 session which are running successfully. The Japanese experts' team is in KU to advise the university on curriculum development to further expand Japanese language programmes and to provide a Japanese national as an expert language teacher in future,” said V-C Sachdeva.

He further informed that the university is introducing Japanese, German and French language programmes in the Directorate of Distance Education in the online mode from the 2022 academic session in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Manjula Choudhary; Registrar, Dr Sanjeev Sharma and Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages, Professor Brajesh Sawhney were present during the meeting with Japanese experts, the release said.

On the occasion, the team also visited a guest house, library, sports facilities and teaching departments of Kurukshetra University.

Notably, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was among those to enroll himself for a three-month online basic certificate course in Japanese culture and language started by Kurukshetra University recently.

Another KU release had earlier said that Khattar has become the first student to enrol for the course.

The release quoting Khattar had said that there is no age limit to seek education.

"One should keep on improving one's skills and knowledge," said the BJP leader.

Khattar had earlier said he had a passion for learning foreign languages from the beginning, so he has enrolled in the Japanese language course.

