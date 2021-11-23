Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday with the two parties likely to soon announce their alliance for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls early next year.

Sources said that the two parties would contest the polls in alliance and an announcement is likely to be made soon.

Also Read | IPOs to Watch Out For: From Ola To GoAir, Know More About These IPOs Set to Hit The Indian Market Soon.

Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet shared a photo of their joining hands. "Towards a change (in the state) with Jayant Choudharyji," he said.

Chaudhary had on Friday hinted at forming an alliance with Samajwadi Party in the state.

Also Read | Gallantry Awards 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Confers Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous) To Col Santosh Babu, 5 Vir Chakras; Check List Here.

"By this month-end, we (RLD and Samajwadi Party) will take the decision and will come together," he had told ANI. (BJP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)