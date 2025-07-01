New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Seasoned diplomat Jayant Khobragade was on Tuesday appointed as India's next envoy to Spain.

Khobragade, a 1995 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is currently serving as India's ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the external affairs ministry said in a brief statement.

Khobragade will succeed Dinesh K Patnaik in Madrid.

Patnaik is set to be India's new high commissioner to Canada.

