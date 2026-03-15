Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) lost his life during prolonged operations in the general area of Poonch as part of Operation Sheri Kalan, the White Knight Corps said on Saturday.

The deceased soldier, Subedar Sandeep Kumar Dhaka, slipped and fell on the ground while operating in the challenging and rugged terrain. In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said that Subedar Sandeep Kumar Dhaka subsequently became unresponsive.

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"While operating in the challenging and rugged terrain during prolonged operations in the general area of Poonch, as part of Operation Sheri Kalan, today at about 2.30 pm, Subedar Sandeep Kumar Dhaka slipped and fell on ground and subsequently became unresponsive. He was immediately evacuated to Military Hospital at Potha. Despite determined medical efforts to revive him, the gallant JCO lost his life in the line of duty," the White Knight Corps posted.

The White Knight Corps paid solemn tribute to the unwavering courage, steadfast devotion and selfless service of the departed soldier.

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"#WhiteKnightCorps pays solemn tribute to the unwavering courage, steadfast devotion and selfless service of the departed soldier. In this moment of profound grief, we stand firmly with the bereaved family and honour the memory of a warrior who served the nation till his last breath," the White Knight Corps said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)